Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Concentra Group Holdings Parent makes up 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.18% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 168,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,746,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $23.6390 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

