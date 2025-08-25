3,691 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE D opened at $61.9550 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

