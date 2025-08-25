Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $219,110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after buying an additional 1,026,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,625,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $107.1130 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

