Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 50,252 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the quarter. Hub Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.48 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

