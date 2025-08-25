Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter valued at $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.8250 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

