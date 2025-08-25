Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on Roblox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $117.4930 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 279,868 shares in the company, valued at $36,206,523.16. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,985,047 shares of company stock worth $482,893,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

