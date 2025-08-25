Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.8%

Home Depot stock opened at $412.9960 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

