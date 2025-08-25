Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3408 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

