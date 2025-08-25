Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

