Old West Investment Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,251,000 after buying an additional 487,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000,000 after buying an additional 812,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $125.9970 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

