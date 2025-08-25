Apexium Financial LP Sells 265 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,900 shares of company stock worth $135,121,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $319.3560 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $322.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

