ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $221,790,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.7320 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.40. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

