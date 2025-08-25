Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 71,258 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,258 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Itron worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 347.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 121,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Itron by 352.4% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 35,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,846.60. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI opened at $126.83 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

