Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marzetti by 0.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MZTI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Marzetti Trading Up 6.3%

MZTI stock opened at $189.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Marzetti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

