Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.83% of i3 Verticals worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 997,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In related news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 6,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $218,916.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295.56. This represents a 63.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.