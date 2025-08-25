Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 170,320 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,320 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.9%

MBLY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

