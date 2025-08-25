Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,064 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WillScot by 924.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 77,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 322,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

WSC opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other WillScot news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

