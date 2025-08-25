Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 280,009 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Nishkama Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,009 shares during the period. Hut 8 makes up about 0.3% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hut 8
In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at $312,104.07. This trade represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hut 8 Price Performance
Shares of HUT opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hut 8 Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
