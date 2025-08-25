Nishkama Capital LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 18.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 18.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $3,091,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $248,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 44,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $658,671.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 730,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,848,934.80. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,806,490. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $1,698,130.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $14.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

