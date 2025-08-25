Nishkama Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Nishkama Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,676 shares during the period. Chewy makes up about 0.7% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $5,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chewy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after buying an additional 340,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chewy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.5810 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.