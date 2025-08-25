Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 46,419 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,419 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

