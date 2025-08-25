Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after buying an additional 545,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 748,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,014,000 after buying an additional 373,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

