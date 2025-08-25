WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 9,069 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after acquiring an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,923,000 after purchasing an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $56.8910 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

