Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $124.2140 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

