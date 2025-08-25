MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd

Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 21.5% of Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,430.62 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,277.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

