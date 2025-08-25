WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novartis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 856.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NVS opened at $126.9410 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

