Accenture PLC $ACN is Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.7% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $258.8940 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

