Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Acuity makes up about 2.6% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Acuity worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 40.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 226,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acuity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 46.8% in the first quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 161,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,467 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 224.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $326.9210 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.95 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

