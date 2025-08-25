South Plains Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.7290 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.