WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,426,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85,965 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 446,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.51 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

