Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.9890 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

