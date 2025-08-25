FUNToken (FUN) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $103.49 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,806,201,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

