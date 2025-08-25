Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.6260 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

