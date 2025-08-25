Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,741,000 after buying an additional 553,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE KMI opened at $26.6680 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

