Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

