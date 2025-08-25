Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.0190 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

