Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $277.3750 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

