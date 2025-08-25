Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.80 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

