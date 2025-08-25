15,350 Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $88.4070 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

