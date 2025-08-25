Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley $MS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 76.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 319,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 126,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.1% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.7%

MS opened at $147.9340 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

