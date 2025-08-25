XYO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138.61 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $138.61 million and $22.27 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00002878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00008225 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. XYO’s official message board is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01050757 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,693,950.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

