Head to Head Comparison: Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) versus Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 1.25% N/A -2.52%

Volatility & Risk

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $620,000.00 N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $1.51 billion 0.42 -$179.25 million $0.04 31.88

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baosheng Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clear Channel Outdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.0375, indicating a potential upside of 59.80%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Baosheng Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays. It offers solutions, such as RADARView, an audience and campaign planning tool, which analyzes historical mobile location data; RADARConnect, a campaign amplification solution that delivers ads across mobile and other devices to re-target audience groups exposed to an out-of-home advertisement; RADARProof, a campaign measurement and attribution solutions which analyzes anonymized and/or aggregated data; and RADARSync, a data integration platform that uses customer data across the tools for customized application of solutions to customers' specific audience targets and goals. In addition, the company sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the public. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

