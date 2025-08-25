Rublix Price Hits $0.0028 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $57.24 thousand and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rublix has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,384.20 or 0.99954278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.34 or 0.00376308 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00275914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

