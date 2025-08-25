Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Volume Tops $37.92 Thousand

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $37.92 thousand worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

