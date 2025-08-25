Critical Comparison: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $16.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hope Bancorp pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hope Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $1.00 billion 1.41 $99.63 million $0.35 31.51 First National Bank Alaska $87.73 million 10.00 $67.05 million $23.37 11.84

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 4.27% 4.45% 0.55% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.33% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

