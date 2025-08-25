Critical Analysis: Septerna (SEPN) & Its Rivals

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) is one of 620 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Septerna to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Septerna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Septerna -12,053.03% -31.52% -23.65% Septerna Competitors -1,418.64% -631.15% -29.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Septerna and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Septerna $1.08 million -$71.80 million -1.19 Septerna Competitors $900.75 million -$45.12 million -0.57

Analyst Ratings

Septerna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Septerna. Septerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Septerna and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Septerna 0 1 4 0 2.80 Septerna Competitors 3624 11404 35986 1001 2.66

Septerna presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.10%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 2,430.00%. Given Septerna’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Septerna has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Septerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Septerna peers beat Septerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body. Due to their significant role in human diseases, GPCRs have been the most productive target class in drug discovery history, accounting for approximately one-third of all U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs, representing approximately 500 products with combined global revenue of approximately $125 billion in 2023. Despite the pharmacological and commercial success of GPCR-targeted agents, about 75% of potential GPCR therapeutic targets remain undrugged and, for certain validated GPCRs, novel binding pockets may exist that could offer enhanced therapeutic benefits. Each step in GPCR activation involves subtle conformational changes that have been historically challenging to reproduce outside of a cell. The inability to isolate GPCR proteins in their native functional form outside of a cellular context has prevented scientists from leveraging some of the state-of-the-art technologies that have revolutionized drug discovery in other major target classes over the past decade. This complex challenge has limited GPCR drug discovery, particularly the development of novel oral small molecules, such as agonists (which activate GPCR signaling) for peptide GPCRs and allosteric modulators (which either increase or decrease the degree of GPCR activation by endogenous ligands). Our proprietary Native Complex Platform™ replicates the natural structure, function, and dynamics of GPCRs outside of cells at an industrial scale for, as we believe it, the first time. Our foundational technologies enable us to isolate, purify, and reconstitute full-length, properly folded GPCR proteins within ternary complexes with ligands and transducer proteins in a lipid bilayer that mimics the cell membrane. We then apply state-of-the-art discovery tools and technologies to these defined and tunable protein complexes to structurally design, screen for, and optimize potential product candidates. Leveraging our platform, we conduct GPCR oral small molecule drug discovery using an industrialized and iterative structure-based drug design approach for a diverse collection of GPCR targets. Our Native Complex PlatformTM is designed to enable us to target specific GPCRs, uncover novel binding pockets for validated receptors, and pursue a wide spectrum of pharmacologies, including agonists, antagonists (which inhibit GPCR signaling), and allosteric modulators, to affect GPCR signaling in different ways to achieve desired therapeutic effects. We are advancing a deep portfolio of oral small molecule GPCR-targeted programs with novel mechanistic approaches to treat diseases across multiple therapeutic areas for patients with significant unmet needs. Our wholly-owned pipeline, is focused initially on three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. We intend to evaluate opportunities in other major therapeutic areas, such as neurology, women’s health, cardiovascular, and respiratory disease. — Leveraging our team, scientific and technical advisors, and our proprietary Native Complex Platform™, we aim to be a leader in the development of oral GPCR-targeted medicines for patients with significant unmet needs. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in December 2019 under the name GPCR NewCo, Inc. and changed our name to Septerna, Inc. in June 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 250 East Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, California.

