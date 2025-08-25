Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) vs. Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Head-To-Head Review

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beamr Imaging and Lionsgate Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73

Lionsgate Studios has a consensus target price of $8.8333, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Lionsgate Studios”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.57 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.43

Beamr Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Studios.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

