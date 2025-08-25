WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $180.78 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00100363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00009205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

