Orion Capital Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 396.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

