Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 867,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 736,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 363,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,338.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 212,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $38.9950 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.9315 and a fifty-two week high of $38.6090.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.